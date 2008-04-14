The Quake Family Tree

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ever hear someone say "oh, man, that game's just like that other game, just with different multiplayer"? Course you have. Most games are just successors/homages/rip-offs of games that came before them. As it is with most creative mediums. And few games inspired so many of its competitors/descendants than Quake did. Here, then, is Quake's "family tree", an academic pursuit that's probably the only place on the internet you'll see Daikatana, American McGee's Alice, Hexen II and Half-Life 2 standing so close to one another without getting nervous.
