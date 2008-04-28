The Real Bowser Is A Dino-Chicken

Real Mario was creepy. Real creepy. Also apparently a big inspiration for internet photoshoppers, because German art student Marcus Blättermann has taken Pixeloo's premise and applied it to Bowser. Who no longer looks like a bad guy. He just looks like a dinosaur. Or a chicken. Oh, and a turtle too. Whatever, he's not creepy.
Realistically Painted Bowser [essenmitsosse, via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink