The Sims: 100 Million Served

Hey, you like [insert your favourite franchise here] ? Well, [insert your favourite franchise here]don't mean shit. Not next to the might of The Sims. Anyone who doubted Maxis and EA for releasing a game which simulated the more mundane aspects of everyday life, threw in some fashion design and amateur architecture then pumped out 1,543,769 expansion packs was going to succeed, boy, you backed the wrong horse. EA's Rod Humble has today announced that the series has sold over 100,000,000 units worldwide. That's one. Hundred. Million. And how are they celebrating? Why, with a free, exclusive outfit for your Sims, of course. No point straying from the course now, eh?

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

