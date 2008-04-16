The Sims: 100 Million Served

Hey, you like [insert your favourite franchise here] ? Well, [insert your favourite franchise here]don't mean shit. Not next to the might of The Sims. Anyone who doubted Maxis and EA for releasing a game which simulated the more mundane aspects of everyday life, threw in some fashion design and amateur architecture then pumped out 1,543,769 expansion packs was going to succeed, boy, you backed the wrong horse. EA's Rod Humble has today announced that the series has sold over 100,000,000 units worldwide. That's one. Hundred. Million. And how are they celebrating? Why, with a free, exclusive outfit for your Sims, of course. No point straying from the course now, eh?