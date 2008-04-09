The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Ultimate Fanboy

Sometime in the year 2952, when video game consoles aren't just ingestible, but viral, count on the term fan boys having an all together different, more sinister meaning.

"Resistance is futile, but Resistance Fall of Man IX, now that's a kick arse next, next, next, next, next, next, next, next gen game."

Full disclosure: While Jonathan calls himself a fanboy, he does point out that the parts that he shoved into the various nooks and crannies of his face came from his broken imported Dual Shock 3 controller which broke after tumbling two-feet from his nightstand.

[Thanks Jonathan... for the nightmares]

