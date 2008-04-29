The Uncanny Valley Explained (In Terms of Porn And Star Wars)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The uncanny valley is that strange place in digital graphics where a human looks so almost real that the figure is actually more upsetting to the viewer than if they were playing, say, Rainbow Six Vegas 2 with two white sticks and a ball. For anyone who may have missed 30 Rock last week, here's the uncanny valley better articulated with the kind of references we can all understand (porn and Star Wars).

As for those who would like to continue the episode's debate as to whether or not porn and videogames could one day fuse into a quite literal nerdgasm, hit the comments and wear gloves.

"The Uncanny Valley": Why Porn Video Games Suck [NSFW Fleshbot NSFW]

