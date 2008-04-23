The Unlicensed Harry Potter Shoot 'Em Up

Pirates have brought gaming some good things. Make that, some interesting things. Take this unlicensed Famicom Harry Potter... shmup? Yep! Young Harry rides about on his broom, shooting floating dog heads and bats. According to game site Siliconera:

Harry Potter is playable and there are some decent enemy patterns to fly through. At the start of the game Harry is sluggish. Slower than the Vic Viper without any speed power ups slow... If you shoot an entire formation you might get a weapon power-up, a speed boost or an extra life represented a by flickering Harry Potter head.

Brilliant. Bosses include a dragon and a robot. A robot? Sure! Why not? Hit the jump for a screenshot.



