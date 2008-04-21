The Week in Games: Mutual of Kotaku's Wild Kingdom

Alright, not much to pick on here in TWiG's April 20th installment. But Wild Earth: African Safari, well good thing that's a kid title. Otherwise it looks about as interesting as watching old people fuck. Virtual photography? That's a side mission in about four titles I already own.

I realise everyone here hates teh sports, but if I wasn't moving I'd be at least renting NBA Ballers: Chosen One. I bought the first one during the 2004 playoffs and created my baller, Two-Car Fatal, as an homage to the scut work Crecente and I were doing on the night shift at the time. (I also created Ice Killus as an homage to the Greek playwright.) I'd happily revisit that series again.

Here's what's coming up, let us know if you'll pick or pass. Thanks.

The Red Star (Wii)

Wild Earth: African Safari (Wii)

River King: Mystic Valley (DS)

Chameleon (PSP)

Dream Pinball 3D (Wii, DS)

Target: Terror (Wii)

Battle of the Bands (Wii)

Turok (PC)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time (DS)

Persona 3: FES (PS2)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness (DS)

NBA Ballers: Chosen One (PS3, X360)

The World Ends With You (DS)

