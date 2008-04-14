The Week in Games: You Are the Music (and DS Game) in Me

You can expect this out of me if I'm running TWIG from now on — the WTF drop of the week is the lede, and this one is for High School Musical 2 (Two): Work This Out. A Disney press release spends reams of copy talking about the franchise's marketing chops and about a paragraph explaining why the game is worth playing. To wit:

• It's "the only musical adventure game allowing fans to immerse themselves in the world of "High School Musical 2." And thank God for that.

• You can play as one of six characters and "go on various adventures at the resort, compete in time-based challenges and play different rhythm games, all while listening to the hit songs from "High School Musical 2." Something tells me the last part of that is what Disney considers most important.

Here's the rest of your roster of new releases. Tell us in the comments if you're picking any of these up.

Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis (PC)

Major League Baseball 2K8 Fantasy All Stars (DS)

AMF Bowling Pinbusters! (DS)

Rondo of Swords (DS)

Okami (Wii)

Jack Keane (PC)

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue (PS3)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC)

Turok (PC)

Europa Universalis: Rome (PC)

High School Musical 2: Work This Out! (DS)

Cory in the House (DS)

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff (PC)

Summer Sports: Paradise Island (Wii)

Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingys! (DS)

Emergency Mayhem (Wii)

Final Fantasy XI: Vana'diel Collection 2008 (PC)

New Releases, Week of April 13 [Gamestop]