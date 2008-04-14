The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Week in Grand Theft Auto IV

We'll be two weeks from the release date as of Tuesday, so we're starting a regular feature here, wrapping up what's been going on in Grand Theft Auto IV in the previous week. It's a warehouse for things you might have missed or, in case you see something rad and wonder if you discovered it first, checking in to see what is known, what is unknown, what's rumoured and what is b.s.

Interestingly, I got a note from my best friend from back home, Richard, who mentions he bought a PS3 and "I'm looking forward to GTA IV as well, despite the fact that I got bored with San Andreas and hardly played at all." I'm not sure we can be friends after that.

But we are bonding over Iron Man. ("It's nice to have Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. It would be so cool if a coked-out Iron Man stumbled into some random house and passed out in a kid's bunk bed.") We set our ringtones to the old 1966 theme.

OK, enough OT love for childhood chums. The week that was for GTA IV:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles