The Witcher: Duel Mail Open Beta Battles Begin

While my character rose to great (hypothetical) heights of power during the closed beta, the open beta for CD Projekt Red and one2tribe's The Witcher: Duel Mail now begins in earnest, with players all over the globe invited to show them just how slow their game can run with all of you trying to beat up my pretty little level 1 sorceress at once. Her name is Kotaku, and she enjoys long walks on the beach, candlelit dinners, ponies, and kicking your sorry arse. Teehee!

