The World Ends With You - Gloriously Random



I have absolutely no idea what the hell is going on in this gameplay clip for Square Enix's The World Ends With You for the Nintendo DS, and I find that oddly comforting. All I know is that there are frogs, some sort of fox-like creatures, moles with bombs, and the protagonist is diggin' the hell out of it. Touted as Square Enix's first foray into the modern world, if this is how they see the modern world it certainly explains a lot.