'The World's Hardest Game' - But Is It Really?

Now, just because I am teh fail at this flash game does not mean I accept that it is the World's Hardest. Because when I suck at something I call in reinforcements and in that case it's Kotakopolis.

But here is the self-styled "World's Hardest Game" and I've only finished one level of it over a week of trying during down-time at work. I get the concept on the second board but not how to grab the dot. The solution to the first one is pretty apparent.

I'm certain that someone with uncanny pattern-recognition abilities could shut this game down inside of 5 minutes. Unfortunately, the solutions do not materialise as easily for me. So maybe that someone is you. Take a crack at it. And then, to take a break, play Ikaruga.

The World's Hardest Game [One More Level]