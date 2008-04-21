'The World's Hardest Game' - But Is It Really?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Now, just because I am teh fail at this flash game does not mean I accept that it is the World's Hardest. Because when I suck at something I call in reinforcements and in that case it's Kotakopolis.

But here is the self-styled "World's Hardest Game" and I've only finished one level of it over a week of trying during down-time at work. I get the concept on the second board but not how to grab the dot. The solution to the first one is pretty apparent.

I'm certain that someone with uncanny pattern-recognition abilities could shut this game down inside of 5 minutes. Unfortunately, the solutions do not materialise as easily for me. So maybe that someone is you. Take a crack at it. And then, to take a break, play Ikaruga.

Comments

  • imperator_99 @Jesse

    I got to level 7, almost finished, and died right at the end. I hate that, so I quit. It's just not that much fun.

    0
  • sivisoko Guest

    I finished the game...
    with many many deaths :D
    I rushed in without planning anything before I finally decided it was worth taking the time to think of the best route...
    testing my patience severely

    0
  • Jack Purdy Guest

    i got to level 30 then i keep diing. it is so annoying. i had 62 deaths.

    0
  • hope Guest

    i recon it is rely rely herd i gave up on lvl ten and i cant figure out the ceat its like rely is the worlds hardest game cas ive never ever played eny other game

    0
  • joe pooper Guest

    i hate this game it is the worst game iv ever played in my life it is the only game iv ever played in my life if u r the guy who invented this im mad at u i got to level 96 and i couldnt beet it can u tell me how i gave you my email adress and i want u to tell me how to win it i was 1 level away from beating it and i had 2 go to bed did i already tall u i got to level 402 i got sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo mad i dont like u neither dose my farret dosnt like u either so u better tell me how to win then i will let u c her she will biite u if i tell her the secreat password u r sooooooooooooooooo jlous rnt u i will laugh if my farret bites u and ill video tape it and show it 2 everybody so hahaha hahahahahahaaahahhahahahhaahaaaaahaahahahahahahahahaha by the way hahahahahahahaahahahahahahahhaahaahahahahahahahahahhhhahahahahhaha(ha)ok now thats anough i have to take my daily nap so byby(hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah email me how 2 beat level 982673657657675656566565784657865865656756805605 or else

    0
  • j Guest

    i hate how u created this game. YOU MONSTER!!! how can you do this to me.i love you even though i didn't know you. You beast. i thought we were tight.

    0
  • dj Guest

    WHY DID YOU PUT IT TO ADDICTINGGAMES BECAUSE NOW I AM ADDICTED TO THE GAME

    0
  • mathew Guest

    i cloked the game it is esy i had 5 deaths inthe game

    0

