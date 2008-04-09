These Halo 3 Screens Are Legendary

Next week, April 15, Halo 3 gamers will be soaking in new, Bungie-created downloadable content, a moisturising formula of Ghost Town, Avalanche and Blackout. Just imagine the slurs you can toss out in these new environments! I can't promise these 27 screen shots of the new Legendary Map Pack will convince you to drop the Microsoft Points on new multiplayer arenas, but I'm pretty sure fans of scaffolding and planks will be pretty darn excited to lay their rods and cones on this pic. Simply stunning in its plank-ticity.

