These Nintendo Pins Could KILL YOU

Between 2004 and 2007, Nintendo were selling some small, character-adorned pins at both their Redmond HQ and Nintendo World Store. Little metal Nintendo characters, little sharp pin, you stick them on your jacket/bag/hat. Standard stuff. Oh, except for the fact they contain unsafe levels of lead. Before you plan a trip to your doctor's/lawyer's office, however, note that they're only dangerous if you swallow them, not wear them, so unless you've been snacking on lapel pins between Smash Bros rounds, you'll probably live to see the morning. If you are snacking on them, though, and would like pins less likely to cause serious health issues, Nintendo are recalling them and offering free replacements. Details below.
