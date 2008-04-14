Local television commercial schtick, baseball, Wii Sports, Hyundais, Nissans, this ad for classy, up-market car dealership Hamilton Nissan has it all. Though I'm a little suspicious at the editing on that last sequence, with the "easy" home runs. I don't remember them being that easy, but then...ah, forget it, these guys are car salesmen, who are we to doubt their integrity?
[via Go Nintendo]
Think Hyundai, Think Baseball, Think The Nintendo Wii
