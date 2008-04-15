This Deluxe WoW Figure Will Totally Kick Your Arse

Don't confuse old Brave Highmountain here with your regular, run-of-the-mill World of Warcraft figures. Those things are for the Average Joe and his Average Toy Shelf. This thing, like last year's Illidan Stormrage, is deluxe. A deluxe Tauren Hunter, to be precise, which has a tonne of detail, and will most likely sell like hotcakes when its released in December.
World of Warcraft Deluxe Collector Figure: Series 3 [Action-Figure]
