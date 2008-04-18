This* Is Good Games PR

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hey, PR types: CGI trailers are misleading. Screens can be, too. Fact sheets are boring, community Q&As never really tell us anything and for God's sake, no more developer diaries, OK? If you want to get reader's attention, do what Vivendi just did to start drumming up attention for their Ghostbusters game, and give the people they want. They want to see some cool shit. Like this fully-restored Ectomobile, which made an appearance at a Minnesota Best Buy solely to promote the new Ghostbusters game. Well, that and fulfil the fantasies of hundreds of grown men, all of whom wish they could have stepped right in, got down to the point and cleaned up the town. Oh yeah.
Restoration Project Finished [GB Fans, via Boing-Boing]

