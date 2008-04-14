This Is How You Play the Engineer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Someone stuck this on reddit an hour ago — can't find the source, but love the filename: OH HAI. Indeed. That looks like at least half-a-dozen sentinel guns, and Engineer's enjoying his beer.

Good ole Engie. And just to justify this so-win picture, Machinima has an excellent video on how to play him in Team Fortress 2, including a sequence on playing him offensively. I mean, on offence. He's definitely playing offensively in that shot above.

How to Play the Engineer [Machinima.com, by EvilDaedalus]

Update: Reader Andrew "Duderman" Macintosh (commenter dudenextdoor00) claims responsibility for this picture. Nice job! Original is here.

