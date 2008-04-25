The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

This Is What The Brett Favre Madden Cover Looks Like

As retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre announced on The Late Show with David Letterman, he's the 2009 Madden coverboy. The game will mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. Here, have a look at what apparently that coverboy's 2009 cover looks like. The boxart is popping up online, but we haven't gotten anything official from EA as of yet. Still, not bad, not bad at all.
Cover 2009 [Greg Dobs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles