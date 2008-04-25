This Is What The Brett Favre Madden Cover Looks Like

As retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre announced on The Late Show with David Letterman, he's the 2009 Madden coverboy. The game will mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. Here, have a look at what apparently that coverboy's 2009 cover looks like. The boxart is popping up online, but we haven't gotten anything official from EA as of yet. Still, not bad, not bad at all.

