This Man Paid $15,000 For A NES Cartridge

After parting with $US15,000, James Baker became the proud owner of one of 26 gold-coloured NES cartridges made especially for the 1990 Nintendo World Championships. Remember, it's not a gold NES cart, it's a gold-coloured NES cart. Says James:

I've avoided collecting carts for a while — I always looked at them as a slippery slope, since there are just so many collectible carts out there to get. When I started, I concentrated on systems — I'm up to 130 now.

A slippery slope? No James. More like a fucking expensive slope.
Big Collection [Next Generation]

