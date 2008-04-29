This Portable NES Is Legit, Works

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's not "legit" in that its licensed by Nintendo or anything, but since most of Nintendo's patents relating to the NES lapsed between 2003-2005, it is guaranteed to be lawsuit-free. This is the FC Mobile, a handheld gaming system selling for $US40 which plays real NES carts. Like, the ones you have in that dusty box under your old bed at your parent's house. No modding, no dodgy imports (console excepted), no hassle. Oh, except it runs on AA batteries. Guess that's a slight hassle.
Comments

  • Danny Guest

    I Have an Fc Mobile and I was Wondering does it play Famnicom games too.

    0

