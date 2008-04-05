The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

THQ Gamer's Day '08

Last night saw a swanky soirée that was otherwise known as THQ's Gamer's Day '08. After being held in a room and plied with top shelf booze and fancy finger foods for an hour, we were finally treated to what we came there for, the games! They had quite a few games showing including Saint's Row 2, Red Faction: Guerrilla, Darksiders and Deadly Creatures. Also on hand were Battle of the Bands, De Blob, Wall-E, Baja and a new Destroy all Humans game. Despite being talked about at the beginning of the presentation, Dawn of War 2 was no where to be found amongst the demo stations. Keep an eye out this evening for all of my coverage of this rather large event and tons of hands-on impressions when the embargo lifts.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles