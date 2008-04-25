THQ Journeys To The Centre Of The Earth

Get ready for a big adventure on two tiny screens. THQ has just announced Journey to the Centre of the Earth 3-D for the Nintendo DS. Based off of the upcoming movie starring Brendan Fraser, the go-to guy for pulp adventure since The Mummy, the game will allow you to relive moments from the film as the three main charaters, with seven worlds from the film represented. The game will also include archeological mini-games, such as digging for fossils and deciphering ancient runes. The movie is of course based off of the classic novel by the father of science fiction, Jules Verne, and is the third major motion adaptation of the book, and is the first ever digital 3-D live action release, utilising 3-D technology developed by James Cameron and Vince Pace. The game should be on store shelves the day the film releases, July 11th.

THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI) today announced that Journey to the Centre of the Earth™ is currently in development for Nintendo DS™. Based on Journey to the Centre of the Earth 3-D, the highly anticipated 3-D film from New Line Cinema starring Brendan Fraser, the video game is scheduled for simultaneous release with the film this summer. The film, which is the first ever digital 3-D live action release, will open in theatres nationwide on July 11.

In Journey to the Centre of the Earth, players can relive the excitement from the film as they ride a dangerous rock slide, navigate an out-of-control mine cart, raft across an ancient sea and survive from being chased by a Gigantosaurus. Utilising the unique controls of Nintendo DS to play as all three main characters from the movie, Trevor, Sean and Hannah, gameplay will take place throughout seven worlds from the film.

Plus, THQ has expanded upon these worlds even more, allowing players to explore the "Center of the Earth" beyond what audiences can see in the film. Players will also enjoy mini-games where they will dig for dinosaur bones and decipher ancient ruins.

An exciting adventure based on the classic Jules Verne novel "Journey to the Centre of the Earth," Journey to the Centre of the Earth 3-D stars Brendan Fraser (Crash, The Mummy) as a science professor whose untraditional hypotheses have made him the laughing stock of the academic community. But on an expedition in Iceland, he and his nephew stumble upon a major discovery that launches them on a thrilling journey deep beneath the Earth's surface, where they travel through never-before-seen worlds and encounter a variety of unusual creatures. Journey 3-D is directed by Academy Award-winning visual effects veteran Eric Brevig (Total Recall, Pearl Harbor). The film is a co-venture between New Line Cinema and Walden Media.

