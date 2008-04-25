Time Readers: Kiefer Sutherland More Influential Than Miyamoto

Shigeru Miyamoto? Geez, what has that guy done? Well, besides pretty much everything, not much. No wonder Time readers voted the following people in front of Miyamoto for the most influential people of the year:

1. Rain

2. Stephen Colbert

3. Sanjaya Malakar

4. Dane Cook

5. Sidney Crosby

Hit the jump for the rest of those who out influentialed Miyamoto this year:

6. J.K. Rowling

7. Richard Dawkins

8. Kiefer Sutherland

9. Shigeru Miyamoto

10. Bono

11. Steve Jobs

Well, at least he beat Bono.

Are They Worthy? [Time]