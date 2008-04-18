Anyone remember Halo 3? You may have heard about it last year. There was a commercial or two, aimed at promoting the product and raising the public's general awareness of it. Oh, you did? Capital. Well, you know how much money Microsoft must have spent promoting the thing? That's how much Microsoft Europe are spending on promoting Grand Theft Auto IV. Considering it's a third-party title that's also going to be available in a hardware bundle for their console rival, that's a roll of the financial dice that must have taken some big brass balls to throw down on. Watch the clip above, imagine you're an average GTA fan who's yet to buy into the current generation of consoles, and see if you think it'll be worth it
Microsoft's GTA IV spend to match Halo 3 [GI.biz]
To Microsoft, GTA IV's As Big As Halo 3
