Yes, celebrity Miis are done. So 2007. 2006, even. But putting celebrity Miis into context, and onto real-world bodies, that's a little fresher. Slobs of Gaming are running 14 pictures using just that premise, and while most of them range from sucky to very sucky, a handful shimmer, like Jesus rays poking elegantly through a night-black stormcloud.

