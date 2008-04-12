Today's Amazon Lightning Deals Are Wii Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Act quickly if you're interested. Amazon's Lightning Deals of the day are apparently all Wii titles. Currently, this means you can score Guitar Hero III Wii with controller for just $US 65. That discount is only good for the next 3 hours or until the deal sells out. Then two more Wii deals will be hitting soon after. (Earlier you missed out on Cabela's Big Game Hunter...our apologies.)

Also of note, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic games is going for $US 30 all day as a Gold Box offer. So much more having drinking money tonight. Our mummy issues will have to stay repressed for another 7 days.

Gold Box Deals [Amazon]Thanks Andrew!

