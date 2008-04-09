Toddler Dies Following Game Controller Beating

After dropping into a coma from severe brain injury, a 2-year-old-girl from York, Pennsylvania was declared dead last night. Her mother's boyfriend who confessed to the beating is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

During questioning at the police station, Johnson admitted to beating the girl but did not say why, Ward said. The toddler was beaten with a video game controller and cord, according to charging documents.

After the attack, the couple had tried to revive the child through various means and eventually called 911. The confessor, Harve L. Johnson, did not comment as to the cause of his brutality.



Beaten toddler dies [In York]