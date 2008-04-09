The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Toddler Dies Following Game Controller Beating

After dropping into a coma from severe brain injury, a 2-year-old-girl from York, Pennsylvania was declared dead last night. Her mother's boyfriend who confessed to the beating is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

During questioning at the police station, Johnson admitted to beating the girl but did not say why, Ward said. The toddler was beaten with a video game controller and cord, according to charging documents.

After the attack, the couple had tried to revive the child through various means and eventually called 911. The confessor, Harve L. Johnson, did not comment as to the cause of his brutality.

Beaten toddler dies [In York]

Comments

  • main Guest

    This is why we cant have nice things...

    0
  • scott Guest

    This is what ruins gaming for everyone. Its a sad sad thing and it disgusts me!

    0

