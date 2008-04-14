Top 5 Games to Play Before Bedtime

MSNBC has a feature up: The top 5 games to play before you go to bed. This means PSP and DS games, mostly, unless you pass out on the couch after a marathon session on your console. They seem to be looking for mental challenges to tucker your brain out so you go straight to slumberland.

The games: Brain Age 2 (DS), Me & My Katamari (PSP), Clubhouse Games (DS), Lumines II (PSP) and Nintendogs (DS). All cute, all wuvable, all games a corporate media company can recommend kids play under the covers without their parents going blasto and writing the government.

MSNBC wants readers to comment, but I'll totally bigfoot that and pop the question here: What's your favourite game to play before you go to bed? Console or handheld. I like to cuddle up with Manhunt 2. Sweet dreams.

