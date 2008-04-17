Top Rated Ikaruga Player: "XBLA Version is Horrible"

Enjoy that XBLA Ikaruga? The current top-rated numero uno player Kingoro58k totally hates it. While he seems to put up with the XBLA port enough to reclaim his spot from a Finnish gamer, Kingoro58k writes:

The XBLA version of Ikaruga is a horrible port.

This isn't Ikaruga, this is Ikaruga LOL.

As commenter Muu points out, the reason for this hatorade is that there are minor changes from the arcade/Dreamcast version. Among them, in a couple places, enemy placement is different and the direction of laser beams on the third stage's mini-boss has been changed. Kingoro58k has detailed the changes as well on his own blog. For those interested in reading up on these differences, forum SuperPlay! has the nitty-gritty. Good times.

