Topping Death Match Final: Fondant Versus Ganache

It's time for the final round of our cake coating death match! Only two confectionery contenders remain standing from our initial field of thirty cake toppings: fan-favourite fondant, which gives a cake that smooth, professional look, and the surprise challenger, ganache. Who'd have thought that plucky ganache, the chocolate cream creation from the mid-1800s would have toppled the more versatile butter cream? Well topple it did, and now it all comes down to this...the icing on the cake, as it were. Make your vote be heard, faithful Kaketaku readers!

