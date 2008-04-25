The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

US Toys R Us Will be Flush with Wii

Toys R Us is alerting customers that they will have "more Wii in-store than ever before" this Sunday, SUNDAY, SUNDAY!!! They also plan to have bucket loads of the current best reason to buy a Wii: Mario Kart Wii. Both can be pre-ordered, which I would assume would guarantee you copies, though I bet I'm assuming wrong.

The big ad push for the Wii comes hours after we first broke the news that Nintendo would be upping production of their tiny, white console. Wow, that was fast!

[Thanks DragonYen]

