TrackWork: D&D Combat Tool For Initiatives, HP and More

Last year I posted a small program I coded for my monthly sessions of D&D. I wasn't happy with any of the freely available tools for keeping track of initiatives in combat and decided a custom app would be best.

Yes, I'm a huge nerd. Yes, this is a bit off-topic. As such, interested parties can keep reading after the jump, while everyone else can enjoy their social lives. With the passing of Gary Gygax recently, I went and made some improvements to the program. As a result it does all of the following:

• Tracks health, armour and initiative of multiple opponents • Automated initiative step-through • Can import data from PCGen PCG files • Save fights in progress and restore them later • Mass-add combatants • Mass-roll Listen and Spot checks, including skill and stat bonuses

The last one is handy for rolling checks for PCs without their knowledge, or rolling checks for say, 50 orcs, without killing your arm.

It's by know means perfect, but it managed an actual session without bugging out. Regardless, you use this program at your own risk. If you have any problems, post a comment and I'll see what I can do. But no promises.

Note you'll need the .NET Framework 2.0 to run it. If you're using Windows Vista, then you're good to go.

Download TrackWork 0.4 Beta (44KB)