TrackWork: D&D Combat Tool For Initiatives, HP and More

trackwork_1.jpgLast year I posted a small program I coded for my monthly sessions of D&D. I wasn't happy with any of the freely available tools for keeping track of initiatives in combat and decided a custom app would be best.

Yes, I'm a huge nerd. Yes, this is a bit off-topic. As such, interested parties can keep reading after the jump, while everyone else can enjoy their social lives.With the passing of Gary Gygax recently, I went and made some improvements to the program. As a result it does all of the following:

• Tracks health, armour and initiative of multiple opponents • Automated initiative step-through • Can import data from PCGen PCG files • Save fights in progress and restore them later • Mass-add combatants • Mass-roll Listen and Spot checks, including skill and stat bonuses

The last one is handy for rolling checks for PCs without their knowledge, or rolling checks for say, 50 orcs, without killing your arm.

It's by know means perfect, but it managed an actual session without bugging out. Regardless, you use this program at your own risk. If you have any problems, post a comment and I'll see what I can do. But no promises.

Note you'll need the .NET Framework 2.0 to run it. If you're using Windows Vista, then you're good to go.

Download TrackWork 0.4 Beta (44KB)

Comments

  • rekuhs @Ben

    I haven't played DnD for years... it's so hard to find a decent group now days (you know, ppl that do it just for fun and aren't too serious about it)...
    Anyways, looks like a hella handy tool

    0
  • dylillama Guest

    Logan - that is truly awesome.

    0
  • B-ob @Bob

    Hey Logan, thanks for the app post. Always on the lookout for new programs to keep track of my group.

    If you haven't seen it before, may I suggest checking out Andy Adamczak's excellent Campaign Manager program. As with most D&D managers out there, it's a work in progress, but it's being regularly updated and the features so far are amazing. I manage my entire group and their campaign including battles through this. Well worth a peek.

    http://www.adamczak.com/Andy/D&D/

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    Thanks for the links guys, I'll check those out.

    I've seen WoTC's plans for software for 4th Edition, but I'm not getting my hopes up. Anyone remember the mess that was e-Tools?

    0
  • Doug Guest

    This is just what I've been looking for. Since WoTC doesn't seem to be able to get the rest of their tools out, this will help my game greatly.

    0
  • Justin Riddler Guest

    Hey, this program looks amazing, but it appears to be missing. I can't download it :,(

    0

