Trailer: Meet the Scout

Another highly entertaining "Meet the" video for Team Fortress 2 is up at Gametrailers. Here we get acquainted with the Scout, who has kind of a Kevin Bacon mien about him. Just one thing, why does everyone have to pick on Heavy when he's eating? Real freakin' original there, Scout. Let him enjoy his sandwich, willya?
