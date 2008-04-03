Trauma Center 2 Slated For Japan

Wanna-be surgeons rejoice! Atlus is bringing Trauma Center back to the Nintendo DS. The sequel has Dr. Stiles and nurse Angie tackle the effects and "unanswered mysteries" of the GUILT Virus from the prequel. There's new characters as well, along with a tighter tools that will hopefully address the bitching and moaning incurred by the original game's tool scheme. The game is penciled in for an August release in Japan.

Trauma Center: Under The Knife 2 [Jeux France via DS Fanboy]