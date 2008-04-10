Traveller's Tales So Not Behind Bubba Lego-Tep

Lego Star Wars, Lego Indiana Jones, Lego Batman, you can see why they're made. Those kind of properties make money. Bubba Ho-Tep, on the other hand...the marketing possibilities are somewhat limited. Which doesn't bother mod-maker trepaning from putting together Bubba Lego-Tep, a mod that doesn't only take the Elvis v Mummy masterpiece and make a Lego game out of it, it's done via the Doom 3 engine. So strange. And by strange, I mean strangely fascinating.

Bubba Lego-Tep [Game Artisans, via Boing-Boing]