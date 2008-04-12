Treasure Tackling Two Wii Titles

The latest issue of Nintendo Power, which is in the hands of subscribers right now features an interview with Masato Maegawa, the president of the beloved action game developer, whose Bangai-O Spirits is due to hit the Nintendo DS stateside this quarter. The Xbox Live Arcade remake of Ikaruga just went live, but Nintendo Power wants to know when Maegawa and crew will get some WiiWare titles out.

Maegawa says that they're looking into it, but that they already have two unannounced Wii games in development. Details are nonexistent other than the Treasure president teasing that "both games will have a lot of impact." Who wants to make some wagers?