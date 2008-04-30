Tribunal Finds Delta Squad Did Not Commit Gears Of War Crimes. We can't find this story anywhere other than The Onion for now, so consider it unconfirmed, but the Gears of War Crimes Tribunal has apparently found that Colonel Hoffman, Marcus Fenix, and Dominic Santiago did not use unjustifiable force in battling the Locust horde. Sure to be a controversial ruling, especially in light of those cheat code allegations. Gears Of War Crimes Court Finds 2006 Locust Horde Massacre Justified [The Onion]