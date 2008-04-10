Triforce Cutting Board, Now You're Playing With Flour

For Kotaku's ever-growing chef contingent, this Zelda-inspired cutting board is built from the finest (we don't really know if it is the finest, but it sounds good) walnut and hard-maple wood for chopping as many leafy vegetables as it takes for gems to pop out. We know the $US 125 price tag will prove too hefty for some, but for what is surely the world's first foray into unlicensed, triforce-themed cutting blocks, we can't complain too much. Besides, we'd drop that amount in a heart piece if it included a bundled Master Sword Ginsu. We apologise for the lame puns. We're all done now.

Triforce End-Grain Cutting Board [Etsy via HawtyMcBloggy]