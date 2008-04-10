The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Triforce Cutting Board, Now You're Playing With Flour

For Kotaku's ever-growing chef contingent, this Zelda-inspired cutting board is built from the finest (we don't really know if it is the finest, but it sounds good) walnut and hard-maple wood for chopping as many leafy vegetables as it takes for gems to pop out. We know the $US 125 price tag will prove too hefty for some, but for what is surely the world's first foray into unlicensed, triforce-themed cutting blocks, we can't complain too much. Besides, we'd drop that amount in a heart piece if it included a bundled Master Sword Ginsu. We apologise for the lame puns. We're all done now.

Triforce End-Grain Cutting Board [Etsy via HawtyMcBloggy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles