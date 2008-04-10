Trism iPhoning It In This June (And Cheap!)

Trism, the clever iPhone puzzler from Demiforce, will be arriving in June for the very reasonable asking price of five American dollars, according to an update from the game's developer. The Bejeweled-esque title uses the iPhone's accelerometer for a hardware appropriate block matching twist on the genre, something Apple fans can try for themselves when the demo ships this summer. Demiforce writes that the final product will support online achievement rankings and teases the odd hidden feature. Still filed under "Do Want."