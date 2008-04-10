Two Hours of Mario Kart Direct Feed



Wii Nintendo got their paws on Mario Kart Wii and filmed two hours of direct feed of them playing through all 32 courses of the game's 150cc level. WiiNintendo offers up their opinion on the game at the link pasted below. In general they seemed to love it, though it sounds like 50cc and 100cc racing wasn't much fun and they couldn't really play with the Wheel.

Hit the jump for the course run down and the video for two hours of spoilers.

Two Hours of Mario Kart Wii Direct Feed, All 32 Courses [Wii Nintendo]

Course Rundown:

Mushroom Cup:

Luigi Circuit

Moo Moo Meadows

Mushroom Gorge

Toad's Factory

Flower Cup:

Mario Circuit

Coconut Mall

DK's Snowboard Cross

Wario's Gold Mine

Star Cup:

Daisy Circuit

Koopa Cape

Maple Treeway

Grumble Volcano

Special Cup:

Dry Dry Ruins

Moonview Highway

Bowser's Castle

Rainbow Road

Shell Cup:

GCN Peach Beach

DS Yoshi Falls

SNES Ghost Valley 2

N64 Mario Raceway

Banana Cup:

N64 Sherbet Land

GBA Shy Guy Beach

DS Delfino Square

GCN Waluigi Stadium

Leaf Cup:

DS Desert Hills

GBA Bowser Castle 3

N64 DK's Jungle Parkway

GCN Mario Circuit

Lightning Cup:

SNES Mario Circuit 3

DS Peach Gardens

GCN DK Mountain

N64 Bowser's Castle

