Two Hours of Mario Kart Direct Feed

Wii Nintendo got their paws on Mario Kart Wii and filmed two hours of direct feed of them playing through all 32 courses of the game's 150cc level. WiiNintendo offers up their opinion on the game at the link pasted below. In general they seemed to love it, though it sounds like 50cc and 100cc racing wasn't much fun and they couldn't really play with the Wheel.
Hit the jump for the course run down and the video for two hours of spoilers.
Course Rundown:
Mushroom Cup:
Luigi Circuit
Moo Moo Meadows
Mushroom Gorge
Toad's Factory
Flower Cup:
Mario Circuit
Coconut Mall
DK's Snowboard Cross
Wario's Gold Mine
Star Cup:
Daisy Circuit
Koopa Cape
Maple Treeway
Grumble Volcano
Special Cup:
Dry Dry Ruins
Moonview Highway
Bowser's Castle
Rainbow Road
Shell Cup:
GCN Peach Beach
DS Yoshi Falls
SNES Ghost Valley 2
N64 Mario Raceway
Banana Cup:
N64 Sherbet Land
GBA Shy Guy Beach
DS Delfino Square
GCN Waluigi Stadium
Leaf Cup:
DS Desert Hills
GBA Bowser Castle 3
N64 DK's Jungle Parkway
GCN Mario Circuit
Lightning Cup:
SNES Mario Circuit 3
DS Peach Gardens
GCN DK Mountain
N64 Bowser's Castle
