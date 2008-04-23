The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Two Important Questions About Empire Strikes Back

To: Crecente
From: Bash
RE: Healthy Living

The first movie I saw in a theatre? The Empire Strikes Back. I was three or four. Today, I watched the movie with my kid. He had these two very important questions:

1. Why doesn't Luke's hand bleed?
2. Why does Luke have "sorta long" hair?

Hrm. I already provided the "because, you know, it's a movie" response.

What you missed last night
Sony confirms GTA IV bundle for Australia
Soul Calibur IV CE
BBFC says MGSIV has "implied child rape"
Xbox 360 needs to sort out storage
GTA IV leaked

Comments

  • warcroft @warcroft

    1. Because it was cauterised when it was cut off with a light sabre.

    2. Because hair grows.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles