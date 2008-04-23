Two Important Questions About Empire Strikes Back

To: Crecente

From: Bash

RE: Healthy Living

The first movie I saw in a theatre? The Empire Strikes Back. I was three or four. Today, I watched the movie with my kid. He had these two very important questions:

1. Why doesn't Luke's hand bleed?

2. Why does Luke have "sorta long" hair?

Hrm. I already provided the "because, you know, it's a movie" response.

