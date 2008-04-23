Two Important Questions About Empire Strikes Back

To: Crecente
From: Bash
RE: Healthy Living
The first movie I saw in a theatre? The Empire Strikes Back. I was three or four. Today, I watched the movie with my kid. He had these two very important questions:
1. Why doesn't Luke's hand bleed?
2. Why does Luke have "sorta long" hair?
Hrm. I already provided the "because, you know, it's a movie" response.
1. Because it was cauterised when it was cut off with a light sabre.
2. Because hair grows.