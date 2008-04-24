Ubi's Prince Of Persia Site Dripping With Goo

Well this is certainly a new look for Ubisoft's official Prince of Persia website. Clicking on the link below takes you to a flash animation of glowing blue glyphs (words?) that slowly get engulf by a mass of oozing black goo. Could this have something to do with the recently trademarked Prince of Persia Prodigy, or is this something completely different? Will we finally see what happens when the Prince comes up again Spider-Man's archenemy, Venom? Probably not. Trying to believably mix established gaming icons with comic book heroes and villains is a silly idea. I suppose we'll just have to wait until either the big reveal, or they morph the slime into some sort of damned countdown clock.

Official Prince of Persia Website [Ubisoft - Thanks ES!]