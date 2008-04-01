Ubisoft Announces Emergency Heroes for Wii

Today Ubisoft has announced Emergency Heroes, an arcade-style, Crazy Taxi-esque driving game that will be released on the Nintendo Wii this May. Featuring 16 "next-generation" rescue vehicles, 1 or 2 players can race through an open city, causing whatever carnage necessary to save someone's life. It could be fun. Enjoy the small gallery, then hit the jump to learn how you can be an EMT hero.