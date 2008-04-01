The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ubisoft Announces Emergency Heroes for Wii

Today Ubisoft has announced Emergency Heroes, an arcade-style, Crazy Taxi-esque driving game that will be released on the Nintendo Wii this May. Featuring 16 "next-generation" rescue vehicles, 1 or 2 players can race through an open city, causing whatever carnage necessary to save someone's life. It could be fun. Enjoy the small gallery, then hit the jump to learn how you can be an EMT hero.

Emergency Heroes 3Emergency HeroesEmergency Heroes 2

  • Smiler Guest

    This is going to have a permanently negative patch on the Driver series (which is made by the same people)

