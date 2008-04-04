The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.


Do you have 30 Tom Clancy novels sitting on your shelf above your 30 Tom Clancy games sitting aside your 30 Tom Clancy movies? Then boy do we have great news for you! IGN has scored some intel on Ubisoft's/Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X., a sort of jet fighting sim-light that will hit PC, 360 and PS3 this fall. The most promising feature is its 4-person co-op play. That'll mean you'll actually need to find 4 friends in case Goose bites it again and you're left sulking alone on a motorcycle. Enjoy the trailer that, unfortunately, shows no in-game footage. We're still sure that the game absolutely RAWX.

Tom Clancy's HAWX Flies into the Danger Zone [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles