Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.



Do you have 30 Tom Clancy novels sitting on your shelf above your 30 Tom Clancy games sitting aside your 30 Tom Clancy movies? Then boy do we have great news for you! IGN has scored some intel on Ubisoft's/Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X., a sort of jet fighting sim-light that will hit PC, 360 and PS3 this fall. The most promising feature is its 4-person co-op play. That'll mean you'll actually need to find 4 friends in case Goose bites it again and you're left sulking alone on a motorcycle. Enjoy the trailer that, unfortunately, shows no in-game footage. We're still sure that the game absolutely RAWX.



