Ubisoft Joins The Steam Family

Valve and Ubisoft have buddied up to (eventually) bring over forty Ubisoft titles to the 15 million strong Steam masses. Well, not the entire 15 million, as the Ubi offerings are limited to those in the United States and Canada, despite the publisher's French origins. Sorry, the rest of the world!

The debut week deals aren't really anything to blog from the mountaintops about, but if you were dreading leaving the confines of your house to secure the PC version of Assassin's Creed you can now rest easy. Press release proof of the agreement is after this.

UBISOFT® TO EXPAND VIDEO GAME CATALOG ON STEAM

Assassin's CreedT Tops List of More Than 40 Ubisoft PC Titles Coming Online

April 1, 2008 - Valve and Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, today announced an agreement to bring more than 40 Ubisoft games, including Assassin's CreedT, to customers in Canada and the United States via Steam, Valve's leading platform for the distribution and management of PC games with more than 15 million accounts worldwide.

Assassin's Creed is now available for pre-purchase via Steam. In addition, Ubisoft is bringing many of its award-winning brands to Steam, including games from the Tom Clancy series, the Heroes of Might & Magic® series, the IL-2 Sturmovik collection, Far Cry®, and much more. Digital packs of many of these franchises will also be made available in the coming weeks.

"Ubisoft will be delivering the largest library of titles available from any single publisher or developer to Steam," said Jason Holtman, director of business development at Valve. "The incredible selection of high quality games from Ubisoft expands the range of genres offered to the millions of PC gamers logging on to Steam every day."

"Ubisoft is excited to be able to offer Steam customers the ability to purchase our upcoming PC releases of Assassin's Creed and more," said Andy Swanson, senior director of strategic sales and partnerships at Ubisoft. "In addition, we really believe that Steam customers will enjoy access to our wider range of award-winning, previously released titles as well as future AAA releases such as Far Cry® 2. We look forward to working with Steam and continuing to strengthen our commitment to the PC gaming community with innovative products and wider distribution channels."

For more information about Ubisoft games coming to Steam, please visit www.steamgames.com

