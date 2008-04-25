Ubisoft Sees 36 Percent Sales Jump In FY 08

Ubisoft sales jumped nearly 37 percent during their latest fiscal year, which ended last month, rocketing from $US 1.07 billion to $US 1.46 billion over the year, the company announced during their annual call today.

The jump was mostly due to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 and Assassin's Creed doing better than expected, they said. Vegas 2 sold close to 2 million, while 6 million copies of Assassin's Creed were sold. Ubi said they were also happy with their Games for Everyone brand, which includes titles like My Word Coach and My French Coach and brought in $US 361 million.

"Fiscal year '09 will be another great year thanks to a stronger-than-anticipated market dynamic... thanks to a great lineup, and we'll be seeing new creations as well as our key franchises and [another]aggressive push in the casual side," said Yves Guillemot CEO of Ubisoft. "We will continue to build long-term growth potential by opening two new studios in Chengdu, China and in Singapore, and acquiring one in Punei, India. This will give us additional production capacity and we will need that for the years to come, because we want to grow fast and we will need more people in our studio."

Ubisoft's strong year helped the company increase their market share from 6.7 to 7.2 percent, they said, and they believe they can grow another 15 percent in the coming fiscal year through their existing franchises, in particular their casual line of games.

"Core gamers buying more games than they used to, while more mass-market products are reaching a new audience — particularly the families playing more and more [of]the games we create, " Guillemot said.