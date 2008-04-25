Ubisoft: Years Of Assassin's Creed To Come

Assassin's Creed as a brand will be around for "years to come," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said during today's conference call.
Assassin's Creed has sold 6 million units since launch, Guillemot said, as he summarised a corporate strategy that relies on enduring in-house brands balanced against the introduction of new franchises.
No mention of February 2008's Assassin's Creed: Altaïr's Chronicles for DS was made during the call, but Ubisoft's enthusiasm for the original game's "better-than-expected" performance seemed to indicate an interest in more adventures for Altaïr in the future.
