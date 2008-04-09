UK Retailers Running Low On GTA IV

If you live in the United Kingdom, getting your hands on a copy of Grand Theft Auto IV at the end of this month may be a bit of a challenge, if retailers are to be believed. UK shops GAME, GameStation and Play.com have told trade pub MCV that they're already at or are nearing pre-order capacity. It's the kind of good sell-out news that's either drafted by the marketing department at Rockstar Games or designed by some clever ad men to ramp up pre-orders. Or it's true and you're screwed, UK!

It's good news for Rockstar and Take-Two's respective bankrolls, but it might be even better for Sony, as retailers tell MCV that GTA IV is "a real hardware driver already" for the PlayStation 3. Glad to see someone's making some money. Champagne and call girls for everyone!

