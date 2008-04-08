After SOME ADULT upstaged four-year old Mini Bash, he spent the rest of the evening, trying to perfect his origami DS Lite. He noticed mistakes in his design — like the lack of a Dpad. What's more, he selected pink paper to match our pink DS Lite. He made seven total, not including the sheet of paper he tried to colour black so he could have a black DS Lite, but then gave up. Not sure why he made seven. Perhaps he thinks if he looks at them all quickly, they'll move. Check back next week when SOME ADULT reads more books than Mini Bash and kicks his arse in counting to ten.
Undiscouraged, Mini Bash Creates Seven Origami Lites
